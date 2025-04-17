Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 20,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 396,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERO. TD Securities upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,909,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 198,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,890,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,450,000 after purchasing an additional 715,999 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Ero Copper by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,527,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,529,000 after purchasing an additional 176,637 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ero Copper by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,272,000 after purchasing an additional 418,367 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 441,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

