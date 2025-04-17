Zacks Investment Management Has $22.52 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,004 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $22,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 45,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,818,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 311.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 133,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 100,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Fortinet from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. This trade represents a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $32,080,385.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,876,675.56. This trade represents a 2.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,944 shares of company stock worth $56,944,064 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $96.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

