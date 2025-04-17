Twenty Acre Capital LP Sells 28,100 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Twenty Acre Capital LP cut its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. BOX accounts for approximately 3.9% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 715.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in BOX by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BOX opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOX declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,651 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $173,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,443.52. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,979,780 shares in the company, valued at $95,591,342.40. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,996 shares of company stock worth $2,329,886 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.