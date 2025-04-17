Sareum (LON:SAR) Shares Down 8.8% – Should You Sell?

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.20 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.70 ($0.25). 290,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 516,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

Sareum Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.

Sareum (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (0.90) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sareum Holdings plc will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sareum

About Sareum

In related news, insider Stephen Parker bought 84,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £10,083.96 ($13,347.40). Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Sareum is a specialist drug development company delivering targeted small molecule therapeutics to improve the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company aims to generate value through licensing its candidates to international pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies at the preclinical or early clinical trials stage.

Sareum is advancing internal programmes focused on distinct dual tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) / Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitors through preclinical development as therapies for autoimmune diseases, including the ‘cytokine storm’ immune system overreaction to Covid-19 and other viral infections, (SDC-1801) and cancer immunotherapy (SDC-1802).

Sareum also has an economic interest in SRA737, a clinical-stage oral, selective Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) inhibitor that targets cancer cell replication and DNA damage repair mechanisms.

