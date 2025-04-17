Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Trading Up 5.3% – What’s Next?

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.31. 1,158,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,479,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.30 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $970.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 48.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 790.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

