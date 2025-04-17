Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,334,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 21.5% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $167,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

BND stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.84. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

