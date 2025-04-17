Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 573,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,155,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.90, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 218.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 839.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Certara by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

