Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lodge Hill Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning makes up about 5.0% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $18,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $23,002,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 444,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,381,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.58.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $136.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $214.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.07 and a 200 day moving average of $172.75.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.