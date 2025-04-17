VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VAT Group Stock Down 5.6 %

VACNY stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. VAT Group has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $59.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

