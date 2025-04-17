Short Interest in Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) Rises By 237.3%

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,900 shares, an increase of 237.3% from the March 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mangoceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MGRX opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Mangoceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89.

Get Mangoceuticals alerts:

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Mangoceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.00% and a negative net margin of 1,237.00%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Mangoceuticals Company Profile

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mangoceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mangoceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.