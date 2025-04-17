Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 522,207 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 405,033 shares.The stock last traded at $36.09 and had previously closed at $35.85.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVAL. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $240,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.