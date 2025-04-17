Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.29 and last traded at $59.72. 835,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,793,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.24.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $561,913.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,485. This represents a 49.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $2,198,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,486.34. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,905 shares of company stock valued at $6,560,876 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roku by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185,676 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 663.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,036 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 215,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after buying an additional 56,820 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

