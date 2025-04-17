Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 217.2% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENZN opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.23.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enzon Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Goldman Sachs Just Revealed What’s Next for Markets
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Buy the Boeing Dip Even on Tariff and Bans?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set to Pop After Tariff Fears Fade
Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.