Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 217.2% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENZN opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.23.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.

