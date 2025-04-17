Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ingram Micro from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingram Micro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Ingram Micro Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of INGM opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Ingram Micro has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingram Micro will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ingram Micro

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter worth $17,432,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter worth $319,000.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

