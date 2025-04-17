Global Endowment Management LP Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,953,000. Kaleidoscope Capital LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,645,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,637,000 after purchasing an additional 81,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $904,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

