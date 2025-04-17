10,476 Shares in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Purchased by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $977,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

SSBK opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $310.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12.

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 15.04%.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

