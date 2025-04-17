NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 28,672 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,672 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

