Renewable Energy Stocks To Consider – April 14th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Bank of New York Mellon, Quanta Services, Southern, and Rockwell Automation are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies that produce or facilitate the generation of energy from sources that naturally replenish, such as solar, wind, geothermal, and hydroelectric power. They offer investors exposure to the growing market for sustainable energy solutions, often supported by environmental policies and global efforts to reduce carbon emissions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE:PBR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.60. 17,594,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,158,853. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,121,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,091. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE:PWR traded up $3.31 on Monday, hitting $272.88. The stock had a trading volume of 518,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,925. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.17. 1,340,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547,119. The firm has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.25. Southern has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $94.45.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.29. 474,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,519. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $308.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.12 and its 200 day moving average is $276.67.

