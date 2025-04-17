Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,899 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $100.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

