Ramtin Agah Acquires 15,000 Shares of RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Stock

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) insider Ramtin Agah purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,113,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,114. The trade was a 1.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ramtin Agah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 11th, Ramtin Agah bought 20,000 shares of RenovoRx stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00.
- On Tuesday, April 8th, Ramtin Agah acquired 26,000 shares of RenovoRx stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $21,840.00.
RenovoRx Stock Performance
RNXT stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. RenovoRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenovoRx
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RenovoRx by 61.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 89,018 shares in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of RenovoRx in a research note on Friday, April 4th.
RenovoRx Company Profile
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
