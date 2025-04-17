Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FORGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.50%. Forestar Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

FOR stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $964.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.53.

FOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,502. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

