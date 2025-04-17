Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.51.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $83.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.