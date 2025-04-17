Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 93,677.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,582,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,659,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,003,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 715.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,021,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $166.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $136.75 and a 12-month high of $180.04. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.58.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.