2,196 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 208,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,677,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 7,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,058,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of IYW opened at $132.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

