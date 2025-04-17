MSH Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. JMP Securities raised Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.72.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $129.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 158.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. The trade was a 0.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

