Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,033 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Toast were worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403,896 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $282,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,970,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth $205,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $34.32 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $44.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,428.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,644,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,177,717.28. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,833.78. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,770 shares of company stock worth $9,409,211 over the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

