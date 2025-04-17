GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $402.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.44. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $548.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

