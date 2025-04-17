Zacks Investment Management Purchases 109,312 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 196.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,312 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in GitLab were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,142,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,585,000 after acquiring an additional 885,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $279,089,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in GitLab by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,140,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,954,000 after purchasing an additional 470,192 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,908,000 after purchasing an additional 65,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 152,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $8,001,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,832,616.36. This represents a 23.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,380 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,525.40. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 329,986 shares of company stock valued at $16,690,016. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GitLab from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

GitLab Stock Down 3.4 %

GitLab stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -131.78 and a beta of 0.79. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.17.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

