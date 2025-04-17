Zacks Investment Management Sells 605 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $481.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $171.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.