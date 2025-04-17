Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 5,233 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in NICE were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NICE. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in NICE by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.71.

NICE Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $150.68 on Thursday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.19 and a 12 month high of $235.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average of $167.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.47 million. Analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.