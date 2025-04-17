Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $11.59 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,211,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,720,000 after acquiring an additional 709,903 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,161,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,091,000 after purchasing an additional 706,518 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $46,699,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $45,177,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $42,440,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum set a $178.00 price objective on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.62.

BOOT stock opened at $89.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.39.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

