Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Buys 61,995 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,995 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 571,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 293,719 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after buying an additional 187,881 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,855 shares in the company, valued at $17,016,073.65. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 62,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,878,833.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,338.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 625,810 shares of company stock valued at $18,045,084. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWAN shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CWAN opened at $23.09 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.