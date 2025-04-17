Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $26,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $175.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.03. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.76.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,591,600. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

