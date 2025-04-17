Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Buys 49,050 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $16,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 57.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $1,160,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.98. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $219.77.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $127.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.76.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

