Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New $141,000 Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 399.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley upgraded Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

