Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1,097.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,875 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,628 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 156,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $80,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,167,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,063.84. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Trading Down 1.8 %

ADBE stock opened at $344.19 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $407.79 and its 200 day moving average is $452.66. The company has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.