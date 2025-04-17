Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,692 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.19.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EOG opened at $108.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

