Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Free Report) by 98,273,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 982,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982,730 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.09% of Foresight Autonomous worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRSX opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous ( NASDAQ:FRSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a negative net margin of 2,450.11%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

