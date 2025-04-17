Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys Shares of 1,411,019 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,411,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $953.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.42 million. Research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 214,001,448 shares in the company, valued at $291,041,969.28. This represents a 0.06 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 964,971 shares of company stock worth $1,528,692. 49.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

