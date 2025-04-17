Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $90,913,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,612 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Generac by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,575 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,227,000 after buying an additional 384,434 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $49,313,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.54 and its 200 day moving average is $154.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

