Capital Square LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Square LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.1% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $346.23 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.04. The company has a market cap of $344.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

