Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,247 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,612,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,861,000 after purchasing an additional 159,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,463,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,743,000 after purchasing an additional 36,585 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,215,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,938,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,904,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,756,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,464,000 after buying an additional 225,585 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $31.03.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

