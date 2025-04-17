YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $31.86. 340,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,119,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

YPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,009,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,687,716 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,616 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $45,664,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,092.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 945,959 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,213,000 after purchasing an additional 902,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,395,000 after purchasing an additional 840,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

