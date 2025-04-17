Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,630 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 139.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,017,000 after acquiring an additional 33,472,238 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,239 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,110,000 after buying an additional 4,449,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,471,000 after buying an additional 3,782,365 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,828,000 after buying an additional 2,804,735 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

