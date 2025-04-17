Medina Value Partners LLC Sells 1,016,138 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Medina Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,456,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016,138 shares during the period. Despegar.com comprises 11.5% of Medina Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Medina Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $28,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Despegar.com by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 68,829 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 261,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DESP shares. TD Cowen raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

DESP opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

