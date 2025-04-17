Capital Square LLC Purchases Shares of 5,529 Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 60,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of PSI opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $67.33.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

