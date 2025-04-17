Capital Square LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $351.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.