Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Stock Position Lowered by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

PSEP stock opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.56 million, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $40.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

