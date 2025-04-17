iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after acquiring an additional 105,334 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 60,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,497.9% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IVE opened at $177.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

