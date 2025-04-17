Medina Value Partners LLC Makes New $17.75 Million Investment in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 616,844 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,000. Thermon Group makes up about 7.3% of Medina Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 57,825.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 4,731.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Thermon Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of THR stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Thermon Group

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.